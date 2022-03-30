 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wirch: MIA families deserve closure

Republican politicians love to talk about patriotism and respect for the military. When it comes to backing that up with action, however, they will cast veterans, service members and their families aside if it will score them political points. We saw a recent example, when Republican leadership in the Legislature adjourned the legislative session without funding the MIA Project to find and recover the remains of missing in action United States service members.

UW-Madison runs the MIA Project, through which staff and students from different fields assist in the discovery, identification and return of the remains of American service members; the Defense Department names 81,600 men and women as missing in action.

The MIA Project has brought closure to a number of families who have waited decades for answers on the fates of their loved ones. During the 2019-2020 session, I sponsored bipartisan legislation that would have provided $180,000 annually for the project; Republican leadership denied the bill a vote. Gov. Evers included the funding in his 2021 state budget proposal before Republican rejected it, vowing instead to pass standalone legislation. Senate Republican leaders again denied the bill a vote, not wanting to give the governor a “win” in an election year.

As an Army Reserve veteran, I am disappointed by Republican legislators’ shameful abdication of duty. The U.S. military has a made a sacred commitment to leave no one behind; the MIA Project wants to help them accomplish that mission. It’s disgraceful that Republicans would rather prioritize their own political prospects.

State Sen. Bob Wirch, Somers

