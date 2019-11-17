Wirch: Homelessness isn't a partisan issue

Homelessness isn’t a partisan issue. It happens in red and blue states; to Democrats, Republicans, and everything in between; in big cities and small towns. So why are Wisconsin State Senate Republicans playing games with funds set aside to address the crisis of homelessness? The legislation to fight homelessness was passed in bipartisan fashion by the State Assembly earlier this year, and it’s got the backing of experts and advocates from all over the state. The proposals came out of a bipartisan commission chaired by former Republican Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and call for an additional $3.75 million in state investment per year for programs aimed at fighting homelessness, bringing total state spending to $7.5 million per year. Our neighbors to the west, Minnesota, commit over $40 million annually to the crisis of homelessness, and our Republican State Senators have thrown up roadblocks over less than $4 million. I’ve spoken with local advocates, who all say the same thing – they lack funding and resources and are dealing with long waiting lists. The snow has started, winter is here to stay, and according to Republican leaders, the State Senate will not meet again until 2020. That means thousands of Wisconsin residents are literally being left out in the cold.