Wilson: Where are city tax dollars going?

I am writing about the rising cost to the City of Racine taxpayers and the loss of services.

Even though my taxes have not decreased, I have lost regular pickup services for yard and household waste. My street light was removed from the front of my house. We now only have lights on the corners.

Today I was told at the dump that I would be charged $70 to get rid of wood that I cut up from an old deck in my backyard.

On my latest water bill, I see that the sewer service charge doubled from $20 to $40 and there was an increase in the water service charge. There are also charges that were taken from the property tax bill and added to the water bill with no decrease in the property tax.

I was sent a letter stating that my street needs to be repaired and yesterday I had a big, pink X put on one of the squares on my sidewalk. I'm told that I will have to pay for that also.

I'm not sure what the city officials are thinking of when they keep voting to increase these fees and cut services. Most of the residents on my block are elderly, single taxpayers that have limited incomes. There are no exceptions or help for senior citizens that have lived in their homes for most of their adult lives.