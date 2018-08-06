I became an American citizen in 2010 so I could participate in our political conversation by voting for candidates who represented a better future for my children's generation.
My first votes supported Walker, Johnson and Ryan, and continued to do so in subsequent elections. I don’t consider myself a party loyalist, I just felt these individuals had the best message and plan.
Over the past several months, I’ve been paying attention to our candidates for First Congressional District in Wisconsin. I met Nick Polce who was the “new” credible challenger and I appreciated his message.
With Ryan stepping down and others jumping into the race, I continue to be impressed by Polce. His message is simple and profound: “Federal office is not, and should not be, a career choice.”
He is a former U.S. Army Green Beret, and I trust his leadership and integrity. He openly critiques what he terms the “Culture of Corruption,” where elected officials and staff benefit from the connections and inside knowledge they gain while serving. His grasp of foreign policy and the security risks we face through debt to foreign nations will be critical to ensuring the safety of our nation. He has no ties to local elite party influence, and I think that’s a good thing!
We have a primary on Aug. 14, and I believe Polce is the candidate best prepared to go toe-to-toe with the Democrat in November, and to continue to champion our conservative principals. Please vote!
Maia Wilson
Burlington
