Williams: Sign vandalism a cowardly act

For the fourth time in recent months, our Black Lives Matter sign which we received at church has been vandalized and knocked down. After the first three times of repairing it and setting it back up, another neighbor decided to encase the sign in glass and rivet it to a sturdy wooden stake. A few days after being planted securely on the edge of our property, it was once again knocked down and damaged.

Obviously, the perpetrator who repeatedly vandalizes our sign is an ignorant coward. Ignorant because any educated person would not despise an entire group of people based on skin color since that is totally illogical. Cowardly because the destruction always occurs in the dark of night.

We are very supportive of law enforcement. One can support We Back the Badge and Black Lives Matter at the same time. They are not mutually exclusive. They are not “either/or” concepts, but rather “both/and.”

We doubt very much that the person or persons who damaged our sign will cease breaking the law. But we plan to continue resurrecting our sign because black lives really do matter.

Joannie and Warren Williams, Racine

