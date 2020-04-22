Williams: Schmaling should check facts
Williams: Schmaling should check facts

Dear Sheriff Schmaling, I read your comments in The Journal Times April 18 with quite a bit of alarm. I am sorry to tell you that you are misinformed on a few key matters.

The 10th Amendment gives the states far-reaching powers and the Supreme Court of the United States has always affirmed that the authority to declare and enforce quarantines are among them. The Public Health Service Act of 1944 reaffirmed this and codified it into law. As one Justice wrote in the 1800s: “The exercise of personal liberties is always subject to the health, safety and welfare of the general population.” There are no unlimited rights under our Constitution, and our personal freedoms can and have been suspended several times during our history.

You say that you are “sure” there is a way to safely reopen Wisconsin business and society at this time. May I ask which epidemiologist you consulted in making your decision? The ones I have read all say that the best thing we can do is knuckle down and stay home. I think I would trust their judgment.

Patrick Williams, Mount Pleasant

