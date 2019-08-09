After reading an article in The Journal Times detailing a disabled lawmaker from Fitchburg requesting to phone into committee meetings because he is paralyzed and in a wheelchair, I could hardly breathe.
Robin Vos and his fellow Republicans are refusing to change the rule to accommodate Rep. Jimmy Anderson, a Democrat, stating it would be "disrespectful for someone to be asking questions over a microphone or speaker phone when individuals are actually taking time out of their day to come and testify in person."
I am at a loss Mr. Vos. What kind of misguided logic is that?
Mr. Vos and those republicans who support or remain silent in the face of such despicable inhumanity, exhibit their total lack of compassion. Where is your sense of decency, fairness and compromise?
Whether this ends up in court or not, Robin Vos and the Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly should be held accountable for this heartless act of inflexibility and their feeble attempt to justify their actions. The voting public should remember this mindset when voting in the next election.
Rick Wiegel
Mount Pleasant
