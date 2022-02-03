Wiegel: Republicans’ upside-down thinking

Rep. Van Wanggaard along with Robin Vos and their Republican colleagues have proposed some illogical legislation that is upside down and dangerous. Our representatives want to make it harder to vote but easier to purchase a gun.

Republicans want to lower the gun purchase age to 18, which would allow people with concealed carry permits to keep guns in their cars on school grounds. Buying a gun from a private seller means no background checks and no mandatory firearms training.

Republicans have also proposed having gun safety courses taught in high schools across the state. Gun safety courses taught by whom? Do we really need fake firearms in schools? Gun safety courses are available through the private sector and advertised in newspapers on a regular basis.

Instead of promoting gun safety courses in schools, maybe Vos and Wanggaard should encourage schools to include an old-fashioned “civics” curriculum. Subject matter could include topics such as gerrymandering and how to litigate instead of legislate. Wanggaard and Vos could volunteer as expert guest speakers on those subjects.

Fortunately most of the proposed legislation regarding guns will be vetoed by a rational mind, that of Gov. Evers.

Richard Wiegel, Mount Pleasant

