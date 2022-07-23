Wiegel & Beaudry: Wanggaard: What he hasn't told us

Senator Wanggaard recently announced he is running for office again. Why not? He can't lose due to gerrymandering!

Senator Wanggaard boasted about his goals for his next term. He wants "safe neighborhoods," "fair elections" and of course, spending taxpayer money wisely.

Despite the fact that public opinion polls show the majority of voters want fair maps along with stricter gun control measures, Mr. Wanggaard continuously advocates for easier access to guns for younger people without proper training.

As a retired police officer and public servant, Mr. Wanggaard knows that putting more guns on the street will certainly not create safer neighborhoods. He is pandering to his party (first) and the gun lobby (second).

Over ten years ago, Mr. Wanggaard and fellow Republicans signed a secret agreement to neither disclose nor discuss the drawing of maps for voting purposes. Although the document is legal, if Mr. Wanggaard is so concerned about transparency and "fair elections," why the need for secret back room dealing?

Furthermore, Mr. Wanggaard failed to mention Michael Gabelman and the $675,000 of taxpayer money for...who knows what? Only Donald Trump would think this is a wise use of taxpayer money.

Mr. Wanggaard isn't worried about his re-election. He has been gerrymandered into office for as long as he wants.

Examining his actions/records vs. words, we find a self-serving agenda with questionable ethics and secret nondisclosure agreements.

For Mr. Wanggaard, it's clearly the Republican party first, while the will of the majority is of no importance.

Rick Wiegel and Doris Beaudry, Mount Pleasant