Pepi’s Pub and Grill would like to extend a huge thank you to participants and sponsors for another successful charity Mini Golf Outing. With 26 golfers, our second annual outing was able to contribute $1,324 as a donation to the Girls and Boys Club of Kenosha!
Without the many sponsors, this event would not have been possible. We hope to continue donating each year with growing support and charity.
Brent Wiedeman
Assistant manager
Pepi's Pub and Grill
Racine
