Widen: Vote, vote, vote!

If you are 18 years of age or older — VOTE.

If you are a Republican, Democrat or Independent — VOTE.

If you consider yourself a conservative, liberal or somewhere in-between — VOTE.

Whatever your religious beliefs or ethnicity — VOTE.

If you are tired of TV and social media spreading half-truths and misinformation — VOTE.

If you care at all about the direction our country is going — VOTE.

If you are a woman/female/she — VOTE while you still have the freedom to make that decision all by yourself.

Claudia Widen, Mount Pleasant