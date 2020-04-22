Widen: Questions in response to letter

In response to Mr. Beranis' letter to the editor on April 16, I have a couple of additional questions.
- In a time of Facebook memes, humorous videos and the like, is it really necessary to spout nasty sarcasm on a whole variety of subjects?
- Are you only concerned about black fatalities in relation to political parties, rather than regard for every person who contracts this disease?
- Do you seriously wish harm to another human being because of their political beliefs?
- If you have a stockpile of toilet paper, are you considered a hoarder? Do you also have a stockpile of eggs?
- Is there some reason you are also attacking school age children that get a free lunch?
- Do you think Vice President Biden's speech writer is worse than Mr. Trump's press release writer?
And, lastly, in regards to who should sleep on the couch, I doubt that it matters. The entire area seems pretty toxic.
Claudia Widen, Mount Pleasant
