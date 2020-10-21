 Skip to main content
Widen: Can't get Downtown
Widen: Can't get Downtown

If anyone is wondering why so many Downtown businesses, restaurants, shops, etc. are not thriving I have the answer. You can’t get there from here. Let’s see. Highway 20 — closed. Highway 11 — closed. Spring Street — not closed. However, if you take Spring Street towards Downtown, you guessed it. State Street — closed. It’s great that money is coming from somewhere to improve Racine’s main highways and streets leading to the Downtown area, but seriously, it makes one wonder who did the planning for all of them to be torn up at the same time.

Claudia Widen, Mount Pleasant

