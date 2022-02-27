Widen: Baseball lockout

Since I'm tired of all the letters regarding politics and COVID-19, I'm writing about a different subject entirely; that is, baseball.

Don't get me wrong, I love baseball. I like my grandkids baseball games, high school baseball, night baseball, professional baseball and even baseball movies. I think I've seen most of them. That's why the current professional players and owners' lockout is so disturbing. When is enough, enough?

I'm sure the players have issues that they feel need to be resolved, but frankly after the last couple of years of everyone dealing with the pandemic, job loss, businesses struggling and the like, I don't have much sympathy for the athletes or the club owners.

The people that will ultimately lose here are the fans and the vendors who depend on the season starting on time so they can make a decent living.

While American Family gets even richer, you and I will be paying $20 for a hot dog and a cold beer. Come on guys; play ball!

Claudia Widen, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0