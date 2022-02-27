 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Widen: Baseball lockout

  • 0

Since I'm tired of all the letters regarding politics and COVID-19, I'm writing about a different subject entirely; that is, baseball.

Don't get me wrong, I love baseball. I like my grandkids baseball games, high school baseball, night baseball, professional baseball and even baseball movies. I think I've seen most of them. That's why the current professional players and owners' lockout is so disturbing. When is enough, enough?

I'm sure the players have issues that they feel need to be resolved, but frankly after the last couple of years of everyone dealing with the pandemic, job loss, businesses struggling and the like, I don't have much sympathy for the athletes or the club owners.

The people that will ultimately lose here are the fans and the vendors who depend on the season starting on time so they can make a decent living.

While American Family gets even richer, you and I will be paying $20 for a hot dog and a cold beer. Come on guys; play ball!

People are also reading…

Claudia Widen, Mount Pleasant

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egerton: A violence epidemic

Egerton: A violence epidemic

In this year, there has been an epidemic of shootings in addition to a COVID-19 epidemic. President Biden went on Feb. 3 to New York police he…

DeMatthew: Poor judgement

DeMatthew: Poor judgement

I was not aware that Vos had a cat or that he kept the cat in a bag, but I'm glad to see that he finally "left the cat out of the bag." I'm ta…

Fitzgerald: Embrace inflation

Fitzgerald: Embrace inflation

I'm really confused with all the complaining about inflation lately. Isn't this what they voted for? What did they think would happen when you…

Beranis: Vacant lots

Beranis: Vacant lots

I toured City of Racine vacant lots trying to understand the idea put forth by our local government before commenting.

Horton: Is this the best way?

Horton: Is this the best way?

The recent announcement that the City of Racine will be spending $1.5 million to build five homes in an effort to create affordable housing su…

Backmann: Recycle now

Backmann: Recycle now

According to City of Racine officials, the owners of the Kestrel Hawk landfill will not seek additional Wisconsin Department of Natural Resour…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News