Wheeler: Trump's response to the pandemic

Want to know why the COVID-19 pandemic is so bad?

In 2018, President Trump disbanded the agency charged with planning for pandemics.

In 2020 Trump downplayed the threat, saying it was caused by only one person from China. Later he called it "the Chinese virus." He minimized warnings from the World Health Organization, calling them inaccurate, and then pulled the US out of it.

He blamed former President Obama for doing inadequate testing and the democrats for causing the crisis, calling it "their new hoax." When the death toll reached 70,000 he said, "I think I've done a great job."

Against the advice of medical experts, he announced the virus would go away without a vaccine. He urged citizens of states with democratic governors to demand an end to protective measures to stop the spread of the virus. He claimed that increased testing was the actual cause of the pandemic's spread.

If more people became ill and died as a consequence of relaxing pandemic restrictions, his health secretary said that would be their fault. He said drinking disinfectants would kill the virus; leading at least one person to become seriously ill.

Trump at first denied the coronavirus was here, then reversing course when the truth became obvious, he downplayed its seriousness and then attacked those who wanted to maintain health restrictions as enemies of freedom.

The American response to the pandemic has been an appalling disaster and Trump and his minions are the ones to blame.

Dennis Wheeler, Racine

