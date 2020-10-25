Wheeler: Trump's offenses are endless

Donald Trump's presidential conspiracies are almost endless.
According to former federal prosecutor, Glenn Kirsshner, in 2016 he allegedly paid hush money to two women with whom he had extramarital affairs. In July 1016, he attempted to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden in exchange for American military aid. Besides these crimes there were many others, including obstruction of justice into the investigation of Russian interference into the 2016 campaign, obstruction of justice into the impeachment inquiry initiated by the House in September 2019 and attempting to interfere in the delivery of mail in the run-up to the November election.
Trump may be subject to charges of manslaughter based on gross negligence contributing to the enormous COVID-19 death toll by misinforming the public about the dangers of the disease and failing to urge Americans to mitigate the dangers by wearing face masks and social distancing.
Trump's federal offenses include Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, Extortion, Bribery, Obstruction of Congress, Obstruction of Congress, Witness Tampering, Perjury, Delaying the Delivery of Mail and Violating Campaign Finance Law. Trump can't be tried for any of these crimes while he is president and that's why he's running so hard.
Dennis Wheeler, Racine
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!