Wheeler: Trump's offenses are endless

According to former federal prosecutor, Glenn Kirsshner, in 2016 he allegedly paid hush money to two women with whom he had extramarital affairs. In July 1016, he attempted to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden in exchange for American military aid. Besides these crimes there were many others, including obstruction of justice into the investigation of Russian interference into the 2016 campaign, obstruction of justice into the impeachment inquiry initiated by the House in September 2019 and attempting to interfere in the delivery of mail in the run-up to the November election.