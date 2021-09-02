Wheeler: On Confederate monuments

Jonathan Abbott gets it wrong in his defense of the infamous Confederate Stars and Bars flag in his attempt to arouse sympathy for the southern cause in the Civil War.

Everyone knew what that meant, namely, the independence of a part of the country whose purpose was to defend slavery. It has since been adopted by right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis to protect white supremacy and undermine democracy in the United States.

Poor Southerners owned few or no slaves but supported the Confederacy because they believed their section was under attack by the North and white supremacy would be destroyed if the north won. Members of the planter class undertook a fear campaign to win their support for the Confederacy.

It's true that many early presidents owned slaves but that proves only that the issue of slavery had not become dominant until just before the Civil War.

Andrew Jackson, a slave owner, was a racist and expansionist who helped win popular support by forcibly removing Native Americans from the south to make way for white settlers.

As a general, he illegally invaded Spanish Florida to fight Native Americans and to stop escaped slaves from fleeing across the border, an action leading to its annexation.