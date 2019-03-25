On April 2, we will elect a new justice to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. There are seven justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, each serving a 10-year elected term. Judges in Wisconsin must run independent of a political party, emphasizing the importance that judges serve impartially as each does his or her work on the bench.
Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer has worked in the law for over 30 years, first as a law clerk to a federal judge, then as a lawyer in private practice for nearly 20 years. In 2007, she was appointed to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, and elected in 2008 to her first term on the Court of Appeals. She was re-elected in 2014, without opposition. In 2015, she became the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals, a position she continues to hold. This is a remarkable record.
She earned this record by adhering to impartiality, sound judgment and intellectual competence in her work. In addition, she has served on the board of Racine Area United Way and on numerous statewide law-related professional committees. She has tutored in our school district, and mentored with Big Sisters and After Breast Cancer Diagnosis.
Over 98 percent of Wisconsin judges who have endorsed a candidate in this race have endorsed Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer for justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. We are fortunate to have such a great candidate for this very important position on Wisconsin’s highest court.
Please join me in voting for Lisa Neubauer for justice of our Wisconsin Supreme Court on April 2.
Nancy Wheeler
Racine
