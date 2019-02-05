Try 1 month for 99¢

It seems that for years local politicians have been doing their best to make Racine County into Milwaukee's "Mini-Me." You have an excellent start with the new Foxconn Stadium you are building in Mount Pleasant.

Considering all the foot stomping, breath holding and fist pounding Milwaukee did when this "great adventure" started, the silence from them now is deafening. Perhaps it's time for some 3 a.m. legislating and tax Milwaukee County to help pay for this debacle. After all, "Whats good for us, is good for them."

Don Wheeler

Franksville

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments