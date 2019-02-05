It seems that for years local politicians have been doing their best to make Racine County into Milwaukee's "Mini-Me." You have an excellent start with the new Foxconn Stadium you are building in Mount Pleasant.
Considering all the foot stomping, breath holding and fist pounding Milwaukee did when this "great adventure" started, the silence from them now is deafening. Perhaps it's time for some 3 a.m. legislating and tax Milwaukee County to help pay for this debacle. After all, "Whats good for us, is good for them."
Don Wheeler
Franksville
