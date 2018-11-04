Thanks to Marilyn Kiemen for her comments regarding the proposed sports complex in Pritchard Park. For too long sports facilities across the country have taken priority for the use of public space.
The new football stadium, baseball field, tennis court or other sports venue always seems to come first when it comes to funding amenities for the benefit of the community.
The taxpayers of RUSD and Racine County are expected to fork over $6 million in addition to another $3 million in private donations to pay for the proposed sports complex in Pritchard Park when we already have many good sports facilities in the area. Why let sports devour the largest area of park land open for development here when there are better uses for the land? Relatively few people play sports and when the land is developed for athletics it will be gone forever for everyone else. Pritchard was created as a tranquil haven in an urban area, not a preserve for the noisy few.
The Journal Times predictably supports the project, although with reservations.
For the rest of us it's time to carefully consider other alternatives for beautiful Pritchard Park.
Dennis Wheeler, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.