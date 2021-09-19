Weyker: When will we learn?

“When will you ever learn?” Did you hear that question as you were growing up?

Mother Earth is asking us that same question.

How many more hurricanes, floods, fires, droughts and refugees will it take before we take serious steps to decrease our carbon emissions and halt climate change?

Our Wisconsin Task Force on Climate Change recommended the avoidance of “any new fossil fuel infrastructure” as a tool to prevent climate catastrophes. Yet the WEC Energy Group is proposing the building of liquid natural gas storage tanks, (known as LNG) to store fossil fuel at sites in Jefferson and Walworth Counties. Furthermore, they are planning to charge us, the customers more than $460 million to pay for those tanks.

A much better solution would be investing funds into energy efficiency so that less fuel is needed to ensure warm homes during extended periods of cold weather. An energy efficiency program could eliminate the need for more fossil fuel infrastructure, be more cost effective, help our climate and benefit the people who suffer most from high energy costs.