Weyker: Thank you, Election Defenders

I want to give a shout-out to all who made the voting process in Racine, and around Wisconsin, such a smooth-running operation. Early voting freed me on election day to participate in the volunteer work of a group called Election Defenders, a national non-profit, non-partisan organization that aims to ensure that voting was safe and accessible to all.
Nuns & Nones organized the partnership between Election Defenders and the 30-some sisters and associates of the Racine Dominicans, Notre Dames and Sinsinawa Dominicans who participated in the “care-a-vans” that visited polling places in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha.
Our presence was meant to be a sign of solidarity with every citizen as they exercised their right to cast their ballot, free from intimidation. On Nov. 3, thousands of Election Defenders were spread across the country, encouraging people and celebrating their right to vote.
In addition to perfect weather conditions, the entire day was a positive experience. We found no long lines, no signs of harassment, no voter intimidation. There was an air of celebration, enhanced by live music performed by local musicians at several of the sites we visited. Voters and poll volunteers smiled when we shouted our “Thank you for voting,” gave out hand sanitizers and snacks. It was encouraging to observe the peaceful exercise of people’s right and privilege to vote.
We are blessed to live in a country that allows us to choose our government officials. May we never take that privilege for granted.
Mary Ann Weyker, Racine
