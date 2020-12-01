Weyker: Thank you, Election Defenders

I want to give a shout-out to all who made the voting process in Racine, and around Wisconsin, such a smooth-running operation. Early voting freed me on election day to participate in the volunteer work of a group called Election Defenders, a national non-profit, non-partisan organization that aims to ensure that voting was safe and accessible to all.

Nuns & Nones organized the partnership between Election Defenders and the 30-some sisters and associates of the Racine Dominicans, Notre Dames and Sinsinawa Dominicans who participated in the “care-a-vans” that visited polling places in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha.

Our presence was meant to be a sign of solidarity with every citizen as they exercised their right to cast their ballot, free from intimidation. On Nov. 3, thousands of Election Defenders were spread across the country, encouraging people and celebrating their right to vote.