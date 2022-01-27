Weyker: Solar panels will help fight climate change

We the people need to stand up, speak out, and act with urgency.

Climate change is real, it is bad, but we can do something to change it. Installing solar panels is one way to do something about climate change. As a renewable resource, sunlight provides electrical power without producing carbon emissions that impact climate change.

Recently I learned that We Energies is putting an obstacle in the way of local environmentally concerned citizens who want to install solar panels on their homes or small businesses. Southeast Wisconsin Solar Group Buy reported a spectacularly successful 2021 year for solar panel signups that would have added 50 kilowatts of solar generated electrical energy. However, all installations are on hold because of We Energies’ outdated dual meter pedestal requirements.

It is beyond frustrating to be at this standstill when We Energies could use its massive financial resources to overcome the meter pedestal problem.

Fifteen years ago, when the Eco-Justice Center installed 55 solar panels, We Energies did provide incentives to make renewable energy project possible. Today, however, their actions and policies are hampering instead of helping the installation of solar energy systems.

Our human-caused climate crisis will only get worse unless everyone takes a part in reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. Some can afford to install solar panels, others can limit air travel, while all of us can help by changing to a more plant-based diet, by reducing our consumption and waste and by deepening our love for the natural world. We can do this if we will it.

Sister Janet Weyker, Racine

