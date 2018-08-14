Last weekend, The Journal Times published an editorial congratulating We Energies on their renewable energy plans. While it's great that We Energies is increasing their investment in renewable energy overall, doing so doesn't solve the immediate impacts experienced by myself and the others living in the shadow of their Oak Creek coal plants.
Coal dust continues to cover homes, cars and playground equipment. Coal dust poses a real health risk, especially to children and the elderly.
Instead of taking responsibility to end the burning of coal and moving rapidly to clean renewable sources of energy, the company has instead offered to mitigate some of the problem. However, the efforts being made are not helping the problem. Part of their “good neighbor” policy was to put an encrusting agent on one of the coal piles. “The wind blows where it wills” and dust from the standing railroad cars and other coal piles continues to fall on nearby properties and continues pollute the air we breathe.
If We Energies really wants to be our “good neighbor,” they need to switch as rapidly as possible to wind and solar as sources of energy. The technology is available now; in the long run, renewables will prove to be more economical than the burning of fossil fuels. Let’s hope that We Energies doesn’t just chalk up the negative impacts of burning coal on the health of humans and our planet, as necessary collateral damage in the interest of making greater profits!
Sr. Janet Weyker
Caledonia
