Weyker: Help stop Enbridge Line Three

The proposed Enbridge Line Three pipeline has been in the works for over seven years.

That longer, enlarged line three is designed to carry 760,000 barrels of tar sands per day from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin.

Building that pipeline through untouched wetlands and treaty territory of the Anishinaabe peoples is an unsafe and unjust project.

All pipelines spill at some point, polluting the air, water and land. One spill could ruin the wild rice fields that indigenous people depend on for their food, culture and spirituality.

Construction on Line Three was started last fall, but was stopped during the muddy spring season. Work is scheduled to resume in June, with a completion date set for the end of 2021.

If Enbridge Line Three becomes operational, it will be the equivalent of installing 50 new coal burning power plants.

In addition to violating treaty agreements, emissions from the extraction and burning of tar sands oil will increase carbon emissions and prevent the United States from reaching its goal of net zero carbon by 2050.