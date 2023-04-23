The Racine Interfaith Coalition (RIC) recently launched a new task force to deal with environmental justice issues. One of the concerns being pursued by the new task force is that of lead poisoning that affects the youngest of our city’s residents. Children under age three are especially impacted by the lead paint found in many homes built before 1978 and in the water they drink coming into their homes through lead water pipes. Sad to say, next to Milwaukee, Racine has the largest number of cases of lead poisoning in children in the State. Lead poisoning causes permanent damage as children develop, leading to lower IQ, hyperactivity, behavior and learning problems and slowed growth.

Environmental justice makes clear that all beings and the Earth herself are fundamentally interconnected and interdependent. When we do harm to one part of creation, all other parts are affected. It is only in recent years as we deal with the devastating consequences of climate change that people are becoming aware that our extractive economy is destroying Earth, our common home.

All are called to protect and to celebrate the gifts of creation. Caring for nature, for people, and for every part of creation is a sacred trust. There is no separation between social justice and environmental justice; all are connected. The RIC Environmental Justice Task Force invites others to join in their efforts. Call the RIC office; check out the website; and get involved. You can make a difference.

S. Janet Weyker, Racine