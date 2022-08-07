 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weyker: Disappointing news

Everyone knows the sinking feeling when bad news arrives. That happened for members of the Clean Power Coalition a few weeks ago when We Energies announced they were delaying the closure of the coal burning units at its Oak Creek power plant.

It will be another 12 to 18 months before the coal burning units built in the 1950s and '60s are shut down. Why? Because We Energies’ management didn’t adequately plan ahead; they had to recalculate and are now predicting a greater demand for energy in the next few years. They don’t want to run short of cheap energy.

Any energy produced from burning fossil fuels, especially coal, is not cheap or affordable! Consider the added health and environmental costs that will be incurred by extending those coal-burning units until 2024-2025. How many more cases of asthma, heart disease and cancer will people experience? How much more mercury, arsenic and lead will be released into the environment?

We Energies says it is still committed to increasing its use of solar and wind energy; however, the “supply chain” shortages are slowing down their transition to renewable energy.

It seems like a vicious circle. As the effects of climate change get greater, the demand for more energy increases. Climate change, the world economy, wars and COVID have all contributed to supply shortages.

Our planet is in “code red” for humanity! So what can we do? Keep demanding the end of coal-burning power plants; set thermostats to save energy; turn off lights; and drive less.

Sr. Janet Weyker, Racine

