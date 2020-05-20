West: There is a reason for Electoral College

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lot of people think we should get rid of the electoral college. Following is a reason for not getting rid of what the founding fathers put in the Constitution to give all states an equal share of power.

In their infinite wisdom, the United States founders created the electoral college to ensure the states were fairly represented. Why should one or two densely populated areas speak for the whole of the nation?

The following list of statistics has been making the rounds on the Internet. It should finally put an end to the argument as to why the electoral college makes sense.

There are 3,141 counties in the United States. Trump won 3,084 of them. Clinton won 57. There are 62 counties in New York State. Trump won 46 of them. Clinton won 16.

Clinton won the popular vote by approximately 1.5 million votes in the five counties that encompass New York, N.Y. (Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Richmond [or Staten Island] and Queens), Clinton received well over 2 million more votes than Trump (Clinton only won four of these counties; Trump won Richmond). These five counties comprise 319 square miles. The United States is comprised of 3,797,000 square miles.