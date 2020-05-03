West: Relevant government terminology

I have sent a short description of the relevant government terminology. Think about it and "you decide."
Communism – A theoretical economic system characterized by collective ownership of property and the organization of labor for the common advantage of all members.
a. Communism is a system of government that the state controls the economy and a single party holds power, claiming to work toward a social order in which all the goods are shared equally.
b. The Marxist-Leninist version of communist doctrine that advocates the overthrow of capitalism by the revolution of proletariat.
Fascism – A system of government marked by a totalitarian dictator, socioeconomic controls, suppression of the opposition, and usually a policy of belligerent nationalism and racism.
Socialism – A social system in which the means of producing and distributing are owned collectively and political power is exercised by the whole community. It is the building of the material base for communism under the dictatorship of the proletariat in Marxist-Leninist theory.
Capitalism - An economic system in which the means of production and distribution are privately or corporately owned and development is proportionate to the accumulation and reinvestment in a free market.
Dictatorship – 1. The office or tenure of a dictator. 2. A state or government under dictatorial rule. 3. Absolute or despotic control or power.
Democracy – Government by the people, exercised directly or through elected representatives.
Monica West, Waterford
