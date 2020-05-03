West: Relevant government terminology

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have sent a short description of the relevant government terminology. Think about it and "you decide."

Communism – A theoretical economic system characterized by collective ownership of property and the organization of labor for the common advantage of all members.

a. Communism is a system of government that the state controls the economy and a single party holds power, claiming to work toward a social order in which all the goods are shared equally.

b. The Marxist-Leninist version of communist doctrine that advocates the overthrow of capitalism by the revolution of proletariat.

Fascism – A system of government marked by a totalitarian dictator, socioeconomic controls, suppression of the opposition, and usually a policy of belligerent nationalism and racism.

Socialism – A social system in which the means of producing and distributing are owned collectively and political power is exercised by the whole community. It is the building of the material base for communism under the dictatorship of the proletariat in Marxist-Leninist theory.