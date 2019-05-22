Remember Mark Felt (Deep Throat) in the 1970s? Remember James Comey today? They were both high ranking FBI officials that used investigative journalists and reporters as pawns by leaking classified information the FBI had gathered, either by spying or surveillance.
The grand jury was opened by Comey using the so-called Steele dossier, which was paid for by Democrats and not verified. Robert Mueller was the prosecutor in charge and was to find a verdict of innocence or guilt of President Trump on the charge of collusion with Russians and obstruction of justice.
Two years, millions of dollars and hundreds of pages detailing hundreds of grand jury redacted testimonies has led to an innocence on both collusion and obstruction of justice. He finished his job. He wrote the report. No collusion and no obstruction, but he could not exonerate him. Felt and Comey have conspired to commit politics by scandal. Comey failed.
The investigative journalists and reporters dish out their opinions based on what? They are the pawns that enable this madness to continue. People you need to listen to everything, read everything you can and make your own opinion count at the next election. We are in charge at the polls. We will make the choices.
Mark Felt (Deep Throat) and James Comey were not elected to anything. They are bureaucrats with a sense of entitlement to the money. We all pay for their salaries. I want my vote to count at the next election.
Monica West
Waterford
