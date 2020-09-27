West: Census is important for taxpayers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to my dictionary the meaning of the word census:

1. An official enumeration of a population, often including related demographic information.

2. In ancient Rome, a count of the citizens and property evaluation for taxation purposes.

I bet you pay taxes, so you will want to reply to the census. Our Constitution requires a census every 10 years. The numbers are important because as taxpayers you will want to have your totals included in how the federal and state governments handle the money that we pay in taxes for the benefit of redistribution to schools, roads and public services such as transportation and emergency readiness needs.

You can call 844-330-2020 if you want more information and/or help. You decide how you want to respond either on the computer or a visit from a census taker. All information is completely confidential. The more people who respond the easier it will be for government officials and Congress to determine how to spend our money for our interests.

Monica West, Waterford

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0