West: All lives matter

Black Lives Matter — who started this?

It was started by three black women. They have an extensive list of what they believe in. I looked them up on their website and, if you are reading this, you need to look it up also.

There is not one thing in their dialogue on the web that makes me believe that I should take a knee for them or their beliefs.

Please be assured that I think all lives matter! I think our history matters and I think we need to remember that we already have a constitution and a Bill of Rights.

I do not want to defund the police and I do not want police officers removed from the schools. I do not think we should be taking down statues commemorating our past and changing names of military bases.

Let me make myself clear, you all need to look up Black Lives Matter and read it. My thought is that we all need to stand together, help one another, respect each other and kneel only in church that you worship in.

You decide what you think and do. I told you what I think now it is your right and choice to learn why some of you are kneeling to this idea.

You decide!

Monica West, Waterford

