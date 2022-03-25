Welch: Welcoming families

I want to tell you about our family. They are from thousands of miles away in a country called Afghanistan.

They don’t speak our language, know little of our culture and had to abandon family, friends and all their worldly possessions at a moments notice to flee the only home they’ve ever known.

I want so much to introduce you to our family but I can’t as the five here since mid-January have at least that many family members still in Afghanistan. The Taliban checks every media source, to determine who got out, so they can and find those left behind.

So we must quietly welcome them, quietly support them and quietly celebrate their little victories while they try so hard to acclimate to our society.

I can tell you this about our family, they love each other deeply and are not afraid to show it. They trust and laugh easily, even after all the trials they’ve been through. Their gratefulness for all that is done for them is shown every day. Although they have little, their generous nature does not allow for volunteers to leave without being fed.

I can also tell you this about our Family, they enthusiastically dove into English classes and with a donated laptop, began job searches and jumped on city buses to begin learning how to navigate Racine. They want so badly to be included in this melting pot, America, and are working very hard to prove it.

Love and the world come together in Racine.

Craig Welch, Caledonia

