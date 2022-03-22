 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weiglein: Setting a good example

  • 0

I wonder if the Racine County Sheriff's Department would consider setting a good example?

Traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue past Case High School exceeding 60 mph in a 45. Why not slow down and set a good example?

The deputies who habitually cross Main Street from the McMynn parking structure. Why not use the cross walk and set a good example?

Are these one-time events? Sadly, no.

Small issues? Yes, certainly.

Showing leadership and acting responsibly? That is your job and we all want you to succeed and be safe.

Robert Weiglein, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson: Wisconsin voting

Johnson: Wisconsin voting

Our ex-Supreme Court Justice Gableman continues to be demeaned in the press. He has not finished an investigation of the 2020 election. That e…

Steben: Putin's war

Steben: Putin's war

History has a way of repeating itself and it looks like it's roaring its ugly head again. This time another Hitler has emerged. He has beady e…

Strohm: Vote for Lazar and Wishau

Strohm: Vote for Lazar and Wishau

Many people are unaware of the importance of the election April 5th. I am asking you to vote for two candidates, Judge Maria Lazar for the Dis…

Olsen: I wonder?

Olsen: I wonder?

After knowing what their families experienced during World War II under Hitler’s rule, I wonder how many Jews living today approve of the curr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News