Weiglein: Setting a good example

I wonder if the Racine County Sheriff's Department would consider setting a good example?

Traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue past Case High School exceeding 60 mph in a 45. Why not slow down and set a good example?

The deputies who habitually cross Main Street from the McMynn parking structure. Why not use the cross walk and set a good example?

Are these one-time events? Sadly, no.

Small issues? Yes, certainly.

Showing leadership and acting responsibly? That is your job and we all want you to succeed and be safe.

Robert Weiglein, Racine

