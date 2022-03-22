Weiglein: Setting a good example

I wonder if the Racine County Sheriff's Department would consider setting a good example?
Traveling eastbound on Washington Avenue past Case High School exceeding 60 mph in a 45. Why not slow down and set a good example?
The deputies who habitually cross Main Street from the McMynn parking structure. Why not use the cross walk and set a good example?
Are these one-time events? Sadly, no.
Small issues? Yes, certainly.
Showing leadership and acting responsibly? That is your job and we all want you to succeed and be safe.
Robert Weiglein, Racine