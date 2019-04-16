Reading about the Racine Museum interest in a larger facility. Sad to see another Downtown facility consider fleeing. Maybe a possible move into the Downtown Post Office would be of interest. A stately building, much larger in size, equipped with loading facilities for moving items in and out, and a continued presence in the Downtown.
Why the Post Office building? Surely one has heard the rumblings about closing this office due to lower mail volumes and less need for the multi-story building. It is only a matter of time. Maybe they could simply exchange locations.
Bob Weiglein
Racine
