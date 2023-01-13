Weidner: Thank you to those who helped me after a hit & run

This letter is to thank those kind, compassionate people who witnessed the hit & run of my vehicle on December 4. Thank you for going after the driver, identifying the vehicle, its driver and passenger. Thank you for coming back to check on my condition and thank you for waiting so patiently in the cold for the police officer to arrive. Thank you for calling 911.

I am very grateful and wish there was another way that I could express my gratitude to you for all you had done. I pray that if you are ever in a situation like what I found myself, there are more people like you out there willing to do what you had done.