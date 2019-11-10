Wehnert: Why no coverage of Alveda King?

This past weekend, we had the privilege of hosting Ms. Alveda King here in Racine for Alpha Center’s Celebrating Life banquet. What an honor and delight to have the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in our city of Racine!

Unfortunately, the only coverage the Journal Times gave were two very small notices in the paper. I believe had she been here talking about pro-abortion issues, the Journal Times would have had a front page story about her. Alveda herself had two abortions before she turned her life to God and now speaks out against abortion. It is unfortunate that the newspaper never did an interview, nor were they present at the banquet to do a follow up story. Several press releases were sent to them, so they had opportunities to arrange this, but chose otherwise.