Wehnert: Referendum vote should be postponed
Wehnert: Referendum vote should be postponed

I am disappointed that the election went on during this COVID19 pandemic. The election should have been postponed (everything else has been canceled!). And I especially think the results for the referendum should be thrown away and we should start over when all of this blows over.

Lost absentee ballots, miscounted votes, ballots with missing signatures or addresses, people not able or at least not willing to vote in person because of COVID19 … the list of problems goes on. A referendum of 1 billion total dollars is too important to let an election that was plagued with problems be the determining factor. Let’s start over.

Ann Wehnert, Mount Pleasant

