Webster: Masks save lives

Would you intentionally harm someone whether you knew them or not? I assume your answer is no.

On the other hand, would you save someone you had never met if there was absolutely no chance of risk to you? I assume your answer is yes.

If you feel it is your right to choose not to wear a mask, then my assumed answers to the above questions are incorrect.

Wear a mask. The life you save may be your own or someone you love.

Barbara Webster, Elmwood Park

