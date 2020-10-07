Webster: Masks save lives

Would you intentionally harm someone whether you knew them or not? I assume your answer is no.
On the other hand, would you save someone you had never met if there was absolutely no chance of risk to you? I assume your answer is yes.
If you feel it is your right to choose not to wear a mask, then my assumed answers to the above questions are incorrect.
Wear a mask. The life you save may be your own or someone you love.
Barbara Webster, Elmwood Park
