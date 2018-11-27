Try 3 months for $3

It was alright when Scott Walker was in office to have too much power, such as Act 10, breaking up unions and the Right to Work Act, another union-breaking Republican tactic.

Now that a Democrat is in office, you want to curb his power? How nice.

Walker was voted out of office because people with brains didn't want anymore of his dirty politics and BS.

I hope the next time around people have enough brains to vote you out. It's politicians like you that make people sick to their stomachs.

Robert L. Weber, Racine

