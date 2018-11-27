It was alright when Scott Walker was in office to have too much power, such as Act 10, breaking up unions and the Right to Work Act, another union-breaking Republican tactic.
Now that a Democrat is in office, you want to curb his power? How nice.
Walker was voted out of office because people with brains didn't want anymore of his dirty politics and BS.
I hope the next time around people have enough brains to vote you out. It's politicians like you that make people sick to their stomachs.
Robert L. Weber, Racine
I did not care for Walker but I sure don't care for his replacement part. Give illegals a drivers license? Throw more $ into the education hole? Are you kidding me? What's next?
Act 10 and right to work were both passed by the legislature before Walker signed them, so apparently Mr. Weber doesn't care for the separation of powers that exists within the state and the country.
Typical liberal.
When was the last time a republican did anything for you? Now they want to reduce the value of your vote. They’ve already inacted the full republican employment act: gerrymandering and now this.
