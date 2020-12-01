Weber: Being nice matters

We, as a country, have been through a lot with the pandemic and this election. Never before have we seen such a divided country and such lack of respect and kindness for each other as Americans. Will we be able to heal? It is going to take some time.

Lately, I have seen this anger boil over into people screaming at bank tellers, reckless driving, short tempers and general disrespect. As a senior, I am almost afraid to leave my house for basic necessities. One can only hope that we can get through this without permanently damaging this country and each other.

We once again should be able to speak freely and express our opinions and feelings without intimidation. It is going to take all of us to find compassion, respect and kindness again. Otherwise, I am afraid that we will lose our way as Americans.

We have got to set the wrongs right for our children and grandchildren. We are their role models. For many years I taught and my coworker had a sign on her door that said "Because Nice Matters." When I would see that, it would remind me that this is what we want to teach our children and grandchildren. We need to right the ship and find our way back to who we are. Because this is who we are as Americans. Because all people matter. Because being nice matters.

Karen Weber, Mount Pleasant

