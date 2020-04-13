Webber: Criticism over Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here is the email I sent to Governor Evers, Representative Robin Vos and Senator Fitzgerald on April 5:

Dear Gentlemen,

I am a resident of the Village of Rochester. I realize there is ongoing discussions concerning our upcoming elections on April 7. I would like to support the possibility of voting by mail. I understand that Representative Vos is concerned about “massive voter fraud." I could not disagree more. As a sworn-in poll worker for the Village of Rochester, nothing could be further from the truth. In this climate of the coronavirus we must be creative in how every resident is able to fulfill their constitutional right to vote.

We can protect our electorates health as well as their constitutional right to vote by instituting state wide voting by mail. I truly believe that we can make a difference in how the whole country may be able to vote by mail by following our lead.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Respectfully,

Sheila Webber