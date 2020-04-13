Webber: Criticism over Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald

Here is the email I sent to Governor Evers, Representative Robin Vos and Senator Fitzgerald on April 5:
Dear Gentlemen,
I am a resident of the Village of Rochester. I realize there is ongoing discussions concerning our upcoming elections on April 7. I would like to support the possibility of voting by mail. I understand that Representative Vos is concerned about “massive voter fraud." I could not disagree more. As a sworn-in poll worker for the Village of Rochester, nothing could be further from the truth. In this climate of the coronavirus we must be creative in how every resident is able to fulfill their constitutional right to vote.
We can protect our electorates health as well as their constitutional right to vote by instituting state wide voting by mail. I truly believe that we can make a difference in how the whole country may be able to vote by mail by following our lead.
Thank you for your time and consideration.
Respectfully,
Sheila Webber
Apparently Mr. Vos and Mr. Fitzgerald disagreed with putting the health of their constituency ahead of their political designs. What is even more disheartening is that they are both advocating allowing church service opened for Easter Sunday. This decision is contrary to the recommendation of the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx and the Pope.
Sheila Webber, Burlington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!