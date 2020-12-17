Webb: Why are we not ready?

I just read in today’s Journal Times that COVID-19 vaccinations will likely not happen in Racine County until January at the earliest. The article goes on to say that we do not know where or how we will receive the vaccine, we do not have a plan for storage, distribution or where the vaccinations will be given. Why are we not ready? We have known for weeks that this was imminent, and it should have been given the highest priority. The national news says vaccinations will start as early as Monday. That means other communities are ready with a plan. Why not in Racine County? Our local officials should be ashamed for their lack of planning.