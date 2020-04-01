Weaver: Postpone referendum vote
Dear Racine, am I the only one who thinks that a $1 billion dollar referendum should be postponed until we can have an election that will not be hindered by the current situation? Is no one else concerned that we may have only a small section of our population voting in April and this will impact everyone in Racine for years? Seriously, move this referendum to a later ballot so more voices will be heard.

M. Weaver, Racine

