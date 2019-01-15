Try 1 month for 99¢

On Christmas Day, I felt the need to attend an early morning church service in Racine, a city I moved to in August, 2018. I am a Lutheran, and as my own church was not having service that day, I went to St. John's Lutheran Church on Kewaunee Street. The pastor of the church came up to me, introduced himself, and I told him that I was happy to have found a church where I could pray and take communion on such a special day. His response stunned me: I would not be allowed to take communion as I was not a member of their church. I was stunned, and soon after left to find another church.

I searched for over an hour and eventually located St. Rita's on Douglas Avenue who were happy to allow me to take communion despite my non-membership. Never having been refused communion before, I am now questioning why St. John's or indeed any church would deny communion to anyone who asks. The teachings of Jesus do not justify this and, in my opinion, St. John's should be ashamed of their policy.

Carol Watson, Racine

