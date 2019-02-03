On behalf of the dedicated volunteers of Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the communities, businesses and individuals who contributed to our successful toy distribution this past Christmas. With nearly 500 families and over 1,200 children served, know that we could not accomplish our goals without great neighbors.
It is always difficult recognizing that we cannot thank everyone in this space, but here are some contributors we must acknowledge: the City of Racine, The Journal Times, Good Fellers, the Firefighters of Racine, Caledonia and South Shore, SC Johnson, United mechanical, Blain's Farm & Fleet, Qure Medical, Estes Express Lines, Harbor Lite Yacht Club, American Metal Technologies, AIM Now, the 4-H Club, Kiwanis Club of Greater Racine and the Ellsworth and Racine Correctional Centers. We truly have a giving community. Many families would not know a Merry Christmas without you.
The Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots workshop has reopened for the new year. We are already busy cleaning, painting and repairing donated toys because, for us, Christmas 2019 is just around the corner.
From all of us, many thanks, and have a Happy New Year.
Pete Waselchuk
President, Tex Reynolds' Toys for Tots
