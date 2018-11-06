Like many of us here in Racine, I have been aware of the potential of the Walker Manufacturing site on Michigan Boulevard, and I am thrilled that a developer with the reputation of the Royal Capital Group is taking up the challenge.
At the same time, I am concerned about the future of the James F. Rooney Recreational Area which lies between the site and Lake Michigan. It is currently part of the Lake Michigan Pathway which bikers and hikers use to travel to North Beach, the Zoo, and beyond without auto traffic. It also has a small public boat launch, which has been the take-out point at several community Root River Paddle events. It's important to me and others that this area be maintained as a public park, and not be attached to or swallowed by the new development. I urge both the development department and the common council to keep the Rooney Recreational Area public.
Melissa H. Warner
