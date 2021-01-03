Ward: Thank you from Home Instead

We, at Home Instead in Racine, would like to sincerely thank everyone who participated in and contributed to the "Be a Santa to a Senior" campaign this holiday season. This year more than ever, it means so much to seniors in our community.

In a year when seniors have been more isolated than ever, the Racine community stepped up and over 300 gifts were collected for area seniors.

We would also like to thank our community partners who were instrumental in the success of the program including: Sew n’ Save, Delta Hawk Engines, Inc., Reed Switch Development, Grace Lutheran Church, RE/MAX Realty, Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Midwest Glory Softball Team and Home Instead CareGivers.

"Be a Santa to a Senior" is a nationwide program that provides gifts and companionship to seniors. Home Instead partners with local non-profit and community organizations to identify seniors for a gift because they might not receive one otherwise. "Be a Santa to a Senior" relies on the generosity of our community and local volunteers. Since its inception in 2003, more than 65,000 volunteers have helped distribute 2.1 million gifts to more than 750,000 deserving seniors.

Again, thank you to all those who made this year’s "Be a Santa to a Senior" possible.

Tammy Ward, Racine

