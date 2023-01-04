Ward: Be a Santa to a Senior thank you

We would like to sincerely thank everyone who helped our "Be a Santa to a Senior" gift program this holiday season.

As seniors in the area continue to face challenges of isolation and loneliness, our great community stepped up and 344 gifts were collected for local seniors.

Those gifts carry with them something even more valuable — the cheer Be a Santa to a Senior brings deserving seniors during the holidays. It truly means so much to those seniors who otherwise may feel forgotten or unappreciated.

We would also like to thank our community partners who were instrumental in the success of the program, Delta Hawk Engines, Inc., Grace Lutheran Church, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, Reed Switch Developments Corporation, RE/MAX Newport Elite Realty, Sew n’ Save and Uline, Inc.

Be a Santa to a Senior is a nationwide program that provides gifts and companionship to seniors.

Home Instead partners with local non-profit and community organizations to identify seniors for a gift because they might not receive one otherwise.

Be a Santa to a Senior relies on the generosity of our community and local volunteers. Since its inception in 2003, more than 65,000 volunteers have helped distribute 2.1 million gifts to more than 750,000 deserving seniors.

Again, thank you to all those who made this year’s Be a Santa To A Senior possible.

Tammy Ward, Racine