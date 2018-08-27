Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I would not usually respond to a misguided political letter to the editor, but Amy Wagner’s recent letter about dark stores contains falsehoods that must be corrected.

Contrary to Wagner’s letter, I have never voted against a dark store legislative fix, and I did not “delay action.” The bill was never before me for any type of vote, and had the bill been before me, I would have voted in support.

I am a co-author of the legislation on dark stores, and I have stated my support for the dark store bill repeatedly both publicly and privately. Behind the scenes, I have met with local leaders, assessors, state agencies and taxpayers about the issue. I have also sent dozens of letters to constituents explaining my position, and confirming my support.

Over this summer and fall, a Legislative Council Study Committee is meeting on this issue to try to come to a consensus. I am hopeful that, like with most study committees, a bipartisan solution with buy-in from all parties will emerge from the committee process and that we will be voting to solve the dark store issue early next year.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Thank you for letting me correct the record.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments